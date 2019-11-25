The Science Behind Your Favorite Holiday Foods

INDIANAPOLIS, I.N.– Whether it’s savory or sweet, we all have that favorite thanksgiving dish we crave every year.

And, it’s not just in our heads. This can be explained by science.

Cordelia Running is a professor at the Purdue ‘spit’ lab. Yes, a lab dedicated to spit. But it’s really an acronym that stands for Saliva, Perception, Ingestion, and Tongues.

She says tastes can be associated with memories, the better the moments, the better the tastes.

“I think back to what I had as a kid, and I think that feeling, the nostalgic feeling, does drive a lot of what people think about as part of the fun of thanksgiving,” shared Kroger Spokesperson Eric Halvorson

At the end of the day, the happiness we feel doesn’t come from what’s on the table, but rather, those around it.