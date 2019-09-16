The Secret Service Isn’t Complete Without Man’s Best Friend

CBS NEWS (LAUREL, M.D.)– A new state of the art facility outside the nation’s capital is helping train some of the most important members of the U.S. Secret Service.

With a bite strength of up to 400 pounds and lightning speed, these elite canines have been hand-selected to protect the President of the United States.

This week, the Secret Service cut the ribbon on this sprawling new $10-million training complex in Laurel, Maryland. It’s equipped with larger kennels, a veterinary and laundry room, and spaces modeled after the White House.

Agents at the facility use special odor replication rooms to prepare some dogs to screen buildings and vehicles for explosives.

Special Agent Erik Sulonen shares. “Our dogs have to have the courage to be able to get onto an Air Force Cargo jet, fly for 14 hours, and still go to work like it’s their home field.”

The Secret Service Canine Training Program began in 1976 with six dogs and has expanded to include about 100.