The top job in 2019: AI Specialist, with an average salary of $140,000

A woman interacts with a robot at the Barbican exhibition centre in London, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Robots interact with humans at the exhibition ‘AI:More than Human’ from May 16 until August 26. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

What has been the top “in demand” job for 2019? Artificial Intelligence Specialist.

That’s according to two work-related websites.

Career and job site LinkedIn released its annual list of “Emerging Jobs,” and ranked AI Specialist in the top spot.

Hiring for this particular job grew 74 percent over the past four years and offers an average annual salary of $140,000, according to LinkedIn.

Job site Indeed also lists Artificial Intelligence Specialist at the top of its annual “25 Best Jobs of the Year” for 2019.

Indeed points to a 344 percent increase in job postings for this field over the past few years and an annual base salary of $146,000.

“AI has infiltrated every industry, and right now the demand for people skilled in AI is outpacing the supply for it,” said Guy Berger, the principal economist at LinkedIn in an interview with MarketWatch website.

Berger also notes it’s a tight labor market, so even if you’re not in the AI field directly, you have a chance to land one of the job openings if you become proficient in skills such as TensorFlow, Python, machine learning and natural language processing.

You can see more of the LinkedIn list, including all the other jobs that made the list this year, here.

You can also view Indeed’s 2019 list of the best jobs here.

