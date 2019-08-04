The Year in Gun Violence

Today’s shooting in El Paso, Texas took 20 lives. This comes after the carnage in Gilroy, California, just last week.

It happened at the city’s 41st annual Garlic Festival, a celebration that ended in gunshots and death. A gunman shot and killed three people, injuring 15 others.

Also this past week, two people were killed, and two others hurt at a Walmart in Mississippi.

In May, gun violence took its toll at a municipal building in Virginia Beach. A former city employee killed 12 people and injured four others.

According to gun violence archive, there have been 248 mass shootings in the US this year.

Even in North Dakota, with the murder of four of our own at a rental business in Mandan. All victims were found in the RJR Maintenance and Management building. They all suffered stab and or gunshot wounds.

We can’t go anywhere without it crossing our mind. Even in the most normal of places, when, where, who will be the next victim, or victims.