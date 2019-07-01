There’s No Way to Know How Many Potential American Jobs are Sent Overseas

NEXSTAR (D.C.) — Right now, it’s difficult to tell how many potential American jobs are being taken overseas. A new proposal from Ohio Democrat Sherrod Brown would change that.

He wants to pass legislation that would make all publicly traded companies in the US disclose how many workers they have in international locations and any annual changes in those numbers.

Brown hopes his plan increases public pressure on companies like GM to keep jobs in the US.

Roy Houseman with United Steel Workers shares, “There’s been over a million manufacturing jobs that have moved overseas since the passage of NAFTA.”

Trade unions say they’re fed up with big businesses that take jobs abroad, and leave US workers behind with empty promises.

Houseman says, “When they say they’re hiring a thousand people, where exactly are they hiring these 1000 people?”

Houseman says these are often the questions workers face when corporations promise jobs that never materialize.

He adds, “We want accountability.”

Ohio Democrat Sherrod Brown agrees and says it’s time the federal government does something to put these actions in the limelight.

Brown adds, “We want to see where exactly those dollars are going.”

For the second year in a row, Brown’s pushing a plan to force publicly traded companies to disclose how many jobs they are sending overseas. Right now there’s no federal law on the books mandating this.

He shares, “They think they can just get away with things.”

Brown says the lack of transparency emboldens corporations to make poor decisions.

He says General Motors decision to shut down its Lordstown plant in Ohio is a prime example of the problem. Roughly 4,500 Ohio workers were laid off as a result.

Meanwhile, the auto giant is boosting it’s production in mexico.

The Senator says, “When people find out what some of these decisions are based off for some of these companies, I think they’ll take a second look at what they’re doing.”

After his plan failed to pass last year, Brown is hoping to garner support as the lawmakers debate new trade deals with Mexico and Canada.