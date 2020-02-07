Things didn’t go well with a former valentine? Name a bug after them and have it fed to an animal

National News

by: Billy Gates

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — Need a way to get revenge (sort of) on an ex? The San Antonio Zoo has an option for you.

The “Cry Me a Cockroach” event on Valentine’s Day offers people the chance to name a cockroach after someone who, perhaps, you didn’t end on good terms with.

If being named after a cockroach wasn’t bad enough, zoo staff will feed it to one of its many hungry birds and reptiles, and you can watch. Maybe it’ll heal some of those old wounds, and you can be proud of yourself for handling it like an adult.

If you’re on the opposite side and love the one you’re with, the zoo has that taken care of, too.

You and your valentine can eat dinner next to the hippos (seriously) at the Wild at Heart Valentine’s Dinner. It’s a four-course, gourmet meal that comes with a choice of red or white wine. It’s a 21-and-over event.

Reservations for the dinner can be made here.

The El Paso Zoo held a similar event last year. They let people name cockroaches after people, and then released them into a meerkat habitat and the meerkats took care of the rest.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Northern Lights Shimmer and Dazzle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northern Lights Shimmer and Dazzle"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/7"

Friday Forecast: Increasing clouds & cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Forecast: Increasing clouds & cooler"

American Heart Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "American Heart Month"

FURRY FRIDAY- ITTY BITTY THE PITBULL

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIDAY- ITTY BITTY THE PITBULL"

ND Miss Amazing Registration Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Miss Amazing Registration Open"

Century hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century hockey"

College Basketball 2.9.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball 2.9.20"

HS Basketball 2.9.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Basketball 2.9.20"

Century-Bismarck Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century-Bismarck Wrestling"

Hettinger-Scranton Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger-Scranton Boys Bball"

Bismarck Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Boys Bball"

Linton-HMB Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Boys Bball"

Motive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motive"

Picture Winner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Picture Winner"

State of the City

Thumbnail for the video titled "State of the City"

Grant Dollars

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant Dollars"

Bowman Pipeline

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowman Pipeline"

VOCA Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "VOCA Grant"

Alexander School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alexander School"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge