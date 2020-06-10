Thousands attend Black Lives Matter demo in Amsterdam

National News

by: PETER DEJONG, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Thousands of people demonstrated in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in a park in Amsterdam, Wednesday June 10, 20202, named for South African anti-Apartheid icon Nelson Mandela. It was the latest in a series of protests in Dutch cities that have followed the death of George Floyd in Minnesota on May 25, 2020, and the protests across the United States and the world that followed. Floyd, a black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck even after he pleaded for air while lying handcuffed on the ground. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Thousands of people demonstrated Wednesday in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in a park in Amsterdam named for South African anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela.

It was the latest in a series of protests in Dutch cities that have followed the death of George Floyd in Minnesota on May 25 and the protests across the United States and the world that followed.

“We are here to hold up a fist against the global pandemic of racism,” protester Mitchell Esajas told the crowd at the peaceful event, where all the participants took a knee and raised a fist near the end.

Floyd, a black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck even after he pleaded for air while lying handcuffed on the ground. He was buried Tuesday in Houston after a funeral service at which speakers predicted he will be remembered forever forchanging history.

Public debate about racism, discrimination and historical links to the slave trade have intensified in the Netherlands since Floyd’s death.

A Dutch human rights organization called on the government Wednesday to appoint a coordinator to help tackle what it called “structural discrimination” in the Netherlands.

Dutch debate about race has often been dominated by a children’s character known as Black Pete, who is frequently portrayed by white people in blackface makeup during St. Nicholas festivities in early December.

The first speaker to address the Amsterdam demonstration wore a hoodie emblazoned with the words “Black Pete is racism.”

Last week, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he had undergone a significant change in his views about Black Pete, although he maintained that he does not believe the character is racist.

“When I meet people — small children — with dark skin who say: ‘I feel unbelievably discriminated against because Pete is black,’ that’s the last thing you want,” Rutte said in a debate in Parliament.

“I expect that in the coming years almost no Petes will be black,” he added. “It’s a popular culture that changes over time and under pressure from debate in society.”

But Rutte has said he won’t ban Black Pete. Esajas wants more from the country’s political leader.

“As long as Mark Rutte does not take any action against Black Pete, we can say Mark Rutte does not care about black lives,” he said.

Debate also is on the rise about statues and other buildings and street names honoring historical figures linked to Dutch involvement in the slave trade. Some of the mansions lining Amsterdam’s historic canals — including even the official residence of the city’s mayor — were built for wealthy 17th century traders who held prominent positions in companies that bought and sold slaves.

On Sunday in the English port city of Bristol, demonstrators toppled a statue of a 17th-century slave trader, Edward Colston.

____

Associated Press writer Mike Corder in The Hague contributed.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/11"

Thursday's forecast: mostly sunny & warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's forecast: mostly sunny & warmer"

Musicians during COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Musicians during COVID-19"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Golf Talk-Harvey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Talk-Harvey"

Bishop Ryan COVID Timeline

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bishop Ryan COVID Timeline"

Ward Co Weather Modification

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Co Weather Modification"

ASD Voucher Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "ASD Voucher Program"

Bismarck Governors Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Governors Baseball"

Dr. Wynne on WHO

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Wynne on WHO"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Emergency Siren Trouble

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emergency Siren Trouble"

Picnic in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Picnic in Minot"

Magic City Discovery Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic City Discovery Center"

KX Gives Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Gives Back"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/10"

Do you really live in a bubble? The science behind dissipating storms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Do you really live in a bubble? The science behind dissipating storms"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/10"

Wednesday's forecast: mostly sunny & warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's forecast: mostly sunny & warmer"

CountryHouse

Thumbnail for the video titled "CountryHouse"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge