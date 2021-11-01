Three killed in head-on crash in Beadle County, SD

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

WOLSEY, S.D. (AP) — Three people have died in a weekend crash in eastern South Dakota. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says two SUVs collided head-on Saturday afternoon on Highway 14 in Beadle County.

The patrol says a preliminary investigation indicates a 40-year-old man driving a Chevy Tahoe crossed the center line and struck a Toyota Rav4 southeast of Wolsey.

The Tahoe driver, the 55-year-old woman driving the Rav4, and a 78-year-old passenger in her vehicle were killed in the crash. The victims have not been identified.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

