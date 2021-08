Tiger Woods’ backup putter went for $393, 300 dollars at auction.

It is the highest price ever paid for a golf club, and also the highest price ever paid for a piece of Tiger Woods memorabilia.

This putter was made for Tiger Woods as a backup to his legendary red dot Scotty Cameron that he has used to win 14 of 15 Majors Championships.



The putter spent the past 18 years in Japan, the Middle East, and Europe before clearing customs 2 days before the auction launch.