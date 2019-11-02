Au revoir to daylight saving time, but not a goodbye

WASHINGTON (AP) — Au revoir to daylight saving time, but not goodbye.

At 2 a.m. local time Sunday, standard time returns across most of the United States, accompanied by the welcome one-night extra hour of sleep.

With the time shift, it’ll be lighter earlier in the morning and darker earlier in the evening.

Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona don’t observe daylight saving time. No need to change clocks in those places.

Daylight saving time returns at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 8.

According to a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 7 in 10 Americans prefer not to switch back-and-forth, but there’s no agreement on which time clocks ought to follow.

