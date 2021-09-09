Time, misinformation complicate teaching 9/11 to kids born after it

FILE – In this May 24, 2016 file photo, fourth grade students from Baldwin-Whitehall school district near Pittsburgh, touch the “wall of names” at the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pa.,during their classroom experience. (Todd Berkey/The Tribune-Democrat via AP, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Navigating misinformation is among the challenges educators today face in teaching about Sept. 11 to students born since then.

Those kids get much of their information from online and social media spaces.

They sometimes don’t have the interest or media literacy to differentiate truth from conspiracy theories that persist 20 years later.

To help bridge that gap, some teachers say they recount their own 9/11 experiences or have students ask older adults to share memories of the day.

Often the approach is up to the educator because whether and how schools teach about 9/11 varies widely across the U.S.