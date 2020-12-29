Tired snowplow driver crashes through TJ Maxx in Ohio, causes $450K in damage

National News

by: Darcie Loreno and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of Woodmere Village Police

WOODMERE, Ohio (WJW) — A snowplow driver lost control of his vehicle, crashing through a TJ Maxx store in Ohio Christmas morning.

The damage estimate to the Village Square Complex shopping center and inventory is near $450,000.

  • Photo courtesy of Woodmere Village Police
  • Photo courtesy of Woodmere Village Police
  • Photo courtesy of Woodmere Village Police
  • Photo courtesy of Woodmere Village Police
  • Photo courtesy of Woodmere Village Police
  • Photo courtesy of Woodmere Village Police

City officials say he lost control of the vehicle around 7:48 a.m. He told police he fell asleep after working long hours clearing snow from the weather event.

The driver is 34 and is the owner of the snowplow company, according to a press release. He was taken to Hillcrest Hospital for medical evaluation and was treated for minor injuries.

He was charged with failure to control the vehicle and will appear in Woodmere Village Mayor’s Court Saturday.

The driver did have insurance coverage for his business and automobile.

The store will remain closed until further notice.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Rapid Tests

Car Sales

Pregnant women uncertain about taking COVID-19 vaccine

Winter Weather

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/29

Light to moderate snow for most of the day

Stayin Active

NDC DEC 29

Class B Basketball action

DSU Wrestling

Flu Vaccines Up

Monday, December 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Alison Traynor

Nearing 100 Deaths

Rapid Testing

Mon, Dec 28, 2020 - Afternoon One Minute Forecast

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/28

Snow chances then a big warm-up

NDC DEC 28

UMary Women's Basketball

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories