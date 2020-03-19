Toilet paper being stolen from rest stops in Nebraska, officials forced to restrict access

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

LINCOLN, NE (WJW) — Toilet paper has become a coveted supply at grocery stores across the country in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, with many struggling to keep up with demand.

Now it appears people have found another way to get some: rest stop bathrooms.

Travelers have been stealing toilet paper at stops along Interstate 80 in Nebraska, according to the Lincoln Journal Star. It’s gotten so bad, the Department of Transportation has had to make some changes.

A spokesperson told the newspaper that rest areas will now be closed when an attendant is not present. Truck parking should remain open.

“We’re doing our best to keep them open, but we want to make sure when we do keep them open we have a safe location,” Kramer said in an interview. “With that comes maintaining it and making sure it’s in a good condition.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

