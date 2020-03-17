Tom Brady announces departure from New England Patriots

Live Now
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media following an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

(NEWS10) — Tom Brady took to Twitter Tuesday morning to post a note announcing his farewell to the New England Patriots. He did not say where he will be playing next, however.

In his note he thanks his fans for their undying support. He says he does not know what his football future holds but says its time to open a new stage for his life and career.

“I wanted to say thank you to all of the incredible fans and Patriots supporters. MA has been my home for twenty years. It has truly been the happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England.”

