Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Tom Hanks pens heartwarming letter to bullied boy named Corona

National News

by: CBS News

Posted: / Updated:

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks has found a new penpal after returning to the United States from Australia. Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were in Australia when they were diagnosed with the coronavirus last month. 

A young fan from the Gold Coast reached out to Hanks after he was experiencing some problems at school.

Corona DeVries, 8, was being bullied for his name in light of the coronavirus pandemic. He wrote to Hanks saying, “I heard on the news you and your wife had caught the coronavirus,” 9 News reported. “Are you OK?”

The boy wrote that he likes his name, but the bullies made him feel “very sad and angry.”

Hanks wrote back on a typewriter, which he had taken to the Gold Coast.


“Your letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful!” Hanks wrote. “You know, you are the only person I’ve ever known to have the name Corona – like the ring around the sun, a crown.” 

While the letter lifted the spirits of the young boy, Hanks also sent him a surprise gift — his Corona typewriter.

“I thought this typewriter would suit you,” Hanks wrote. “Ask a grown up how it works. And use it to write me back.”

In a nod to a Toy Story classic hit, Hanks added a sweet note to the end of his letter. “P.S. You got a friend in ME!”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/24"

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/24"

Friday forecast: another round of scattered showers and storms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday forecast: another round of scattered showers and storms"

Century Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Softball"

Mobile Home Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mobile Home Fire"

Hazen Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Baseball"

Thursday, April 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, April 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Marsy's Law

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marsy's Law"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/23"

Mandan Gift Card Blitz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Gift Card Blitz"

Gateway to Science

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gateway to Science"

Counselor in Costumes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Counselor in Costumes"

Prison Adjusts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prison Adjusts"

Watford City Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Businesses"

First Responder, Pilot

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Responder, Pilot"

Larks Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Larks Parade"

Photo Challenge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Photo Challenge"

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/23"

Scattered rain & cooler temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scattered rain & cooler temperatures"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge