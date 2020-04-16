‘Tommy Boy’ actor Brian Dennehy dies at 81

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 13: Actor Brian Dennehy speaks onstage during The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center Honors Nathan Lane With 15th Annual Monte Cristo Award – Inside on April 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center)

Veteran actor Brian Dennehy has died at age 81.

Law enforcement officials told TMZ he died from natural causes in Connecticut and there will be no autopsy.

“It is with heavy hearts we announce that our father Brian passed away last night from natural causes, not Covid-related,” his daughter Elizabeth Dennehy tweeted on Thursday. “Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family  and many friends.”

The Golden Globe and Tony award winner’s career spanned 50 years over the stage and screen. He is most well known for playing Jake Dunham on “Dynasty,” which he joined in 1981.

Dennehy’s most noteworthy movie appearance was as Big Tom Callahan in 1995’s “Tommy Boy,” starring Chris Farley.

Dennehy is survived by his wife and five children.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

