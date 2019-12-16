Top pop song in US right now? A 25-year-old Mariah Carey Christmas tune

FILE – This Oct. 20, 2019 file photo shows Mariah Carey performing during a concert celebrating Dubai Expo 2020 One Year to Go in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The Neptunes, the innovative production-songwriting duo of Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo, are nominated for the prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame 2020 class. Joining them as nominees are Outkast, R.E.M., Mariah Carey, Patti Smith, Journey, Vince Gill, Gloria Estefan, the Isley Brothers, the Eurythmics, Mike Love, David Gates and Steve Miller. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Christmas has come early for Mariah Carey: the pop star’s original holiday classic, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” has reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart 25 years after its release.

Billboard announced that the song topped this week’s chart, giving Carey her 19th No. 1 of her career. She is only behind the Beatles, who have had 20 songs top the Hot 100 chart.

Each holiday season Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” begins to climb the Billboard charts as its popularity resurfaces. Last year the song hit a peak at No. 3 and set a new one-day streaming record on Spotify.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” is the first holiday to top the Hot 100 chart since “The Chipmunk Song” in 1958-59.

The song is from Carey’s 1994 album, “Merry Christmas,” which is currently No. 1 on the Billboard R&B albums chart. Carey wrapped her All I Want for Christmas Is You Tour on Sunday at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

