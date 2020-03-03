Tornado crosses through downtown Nashville; Widespread damage reported

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Middle Tennessee was hit by tornado early Tuesday morning after severe storms moved through the area.

The tornado passed through downtown Nashville around 1 a.m. The path of the storm traveled almost exactly to a 1998 tornado that hit East Nashville.

Some of the hardest-hit areas in the storm include Centennial Blvd and Briley Parkway in West Nashville, where there were reports of heavy damage to planes at John C. Tune Airport. Several hangars have been destroyed and power lines are down. The public is advised to say away from John C. Tune until further notice.

Overturned tractor-trailers littered the interstates on Interstate 24 near Antioch and Interstate 40 near Mt. Juliet. Lanes of Interstate 40 are shut down from Mt. Juliet to Lebanon.

Metro Nashville Public Schools are closed Tuesday.

Metro Schools will be closed on Tuesday, March 3 due to the tornado damage throughout Nashville. District offices will remain open and 12 month employees should report. More information on school closures available at https://t.co/JYTaiJb2ph — Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) March 3, 2020

Longtime businesses such as Basement East in East Nashville and Jack Brown’s in Germantown were flattened. Five Points neighborhood in East Nashville is reportedly half-destroyed.

Officials confirm at least nine people have been killed so far across the area.

Two fatalities have been reported to the MNPD, the victims from East Nashville. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 3, 2020

Stones River Bridge in Hermitage (Source: Elbert Tucker)

9th Avenue North (Source: Julia Palazzo)

Funnel Cloud (Source: Zak Delaney)

Five Points / North 10th Street (Source: Stassy Olmos)

Jack Browns in Germantown (Source: Stassy Olmos

Camden Hail (Source: Susan Davis)

Basement East in East Nashville (Source: Stassy Olmos)

Donelson Christian Elementary (Source: Megan Armstrong)

Mt. Juliet (Source: Larry Walker)

Mt. Juliet (Source: Larry Walker)

East Nashville YMCA (Source: Colleen Hoy)

East Nashville High Garden on Woodland (Source: Colleen Hoy)

Boom Bozz Patio in East Nashville (Source: Colleen Hoy)

East Nashville / Five Points (Source: Colleen Hoy)



Monroe and 10th

East Nashville damage

East Nashville damage

East Nashville damage





Nashville EOC was partially activated Tuesday morning to respond to emergency calls and damage following the severe weather. Representatives from OEM, Nashville Fire Department, Mayor’s Office, Metropolitan Police Department, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Metro Water Services, Metro Storm Water, Metro Public Works, Emergency Communications, Metro Nashville Public Schools, Metro ITS, Planning/GIS Department, Metro Codes, Engineers as well as NES are gathering in the EOC to monitor damage reports and respond to emergency calls around the county.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper told News 2 at least 20 people have been hospitalized following the storms.

“This does feel like a longer strip of the damage than the one 20 years ago, but I think you’re really going to need daylight to survey property damage,” explained Mayor Cooper.

Mayor Cooper said he will request assistance on both federal and state levels.

A press conference in Nashville is set for 8 a.m.

WeGo Public Transit tells News 2 that Music City Star service is suspended due to power lines down on the tracks. Bus service will continue as long as roads are passable, but riders should expect delays.

UPDATE: Our staff has reported power lines down across the Star train tracks. There will be no train service this morning. We will keep you posted on service restoration. — WeGo Public Transit (@WeGoTransit) March 3, 2020

Mt. Juliet was also hard hit with multiple people reportedly injured and multiple homes damaged.

We have deputies across the county on foot checking multiple residences and businesses that have been damaged. We ask everyone to stay in your homes and not venture out at the moment to see the damage to allow roadways free to all first responders. — Wilson Co Sheriff (@wilsonsheriff) March 3, 2020

An emergency shelter with running water is open for residents displaced by the storms at Nashville Farmer’s Market on 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd in Nashville.

The @RedCrossTN has been notified and is responding to help displaced residents. A shelter is open at the Nashville Farmers 900 Rosa Parks. — Nashville EOC/OEM (@NashvilleEOC) March 3, 2020

Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton reports multiple homes were damaged and several people were injured in that area.