Officials say beef produced at a small Michigan farm was found to contain toxic “forever chemicals.”

A state advisory says a PFAS compound was detected in steaks and roasts from Grostic Cattle Co. in Livingston County.

Investigators say the contamination came from cattle feed that was fertilized with wastewater plant biosolids containing the compounds.

They say Grostic Cattle Co. has cooperated with the state’s investigation. PFAS chemicals are found in a host of industrial and consumer products. T

hey’ve been linked to a variety of health problems. They are known as “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down in the environment or the human body.