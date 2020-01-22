Live Now
Toyota adds 361K vehicles to Takata airbag inflator recall

FILE – In this Sept. 14, 1999, file photo Japanese car builder Toyota displays their latest version of the Celica at the Frankfurt international car fair, IAA. Toyota is recalling 361,000 more vehicles worldwide to replace Takata air bag inflators that could explode and hurl shrapnel. The recall covers gas and electric versions of the RAV4 SUV and the Celica sports car from 1997 to 1999. (AP Photo/Bernd Kammerer, File)

(AP) — Toyota is recalling 361,000 more vehicles worldwide to replace Takata airbag inflators that could explode and hurl shrapnel.

The vehicles date to 1997 and have older inflators that are different from Takata products that use volatile ammonium nitrate to fill airbags in a crash.

Those are the devices that led to numerous deaths. But the inflators in this recall can also explode with too much force and spew metal fragments.

The recall covers gas and electric versions of the RAV4 SUV and the Celica sports car from 1997 to 1999.

Also included are the 1997 through 1998 Supra sports car.

About 139,000 vehicles in the U.S. are covered.

The company doesn’t have a fix yet but will tell owners when one is ready. Owners can call Toyota with questions at (800) 331-4331.

