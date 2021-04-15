Toyota recalls Venza SUVs to fix airbag wiring problem

FILE – In this Sept. 20, 2017, file photo the Toyota logo is displayed at their shop on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris. The U.S. government is investigating complaints of engine compartment fires in nearly 1.9 million Toyota RAV4 small SUVs. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating after getting 11 fire complaints involving the 2013 through 2018 model years. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling about 373,000 Venza SUVs worldwide because a wiring problem could stop the side airbags from inflating in a crash.

The recall covers Venzas from the 2009 through 2015 model years, including nearly 280,000 in the U.S.

Documents posted by U.S. safety regulators say wires to the airbag sensor in the driver’s side door can become damaged with regular use. That could stop the side and curtain airbags from deploying when needed.

Toyota will inspect the wires and replace them if needed at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to start May 31.