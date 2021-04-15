Toyota recalls Venza SUVs to fix airbag wiring problem

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling about 373,000 Venza SUVs worldwide because a wiring problem could stop the side airbags from inflating in a crash.
The recall covers Venzas from the 2009 through 2015 model years, including nearly 280,000 in the U.S.
Documents posted by U.S. safety regulators say wires to the airbag sensor in the driver’s side door can become damaged with regular use. That could stop the side and curtain airbags from deploying when needed.
Toyota will inspect the wires and replace them if needed at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to start May 31.