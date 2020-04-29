Track your stimulus payment more successfully, thanks to an IRS upgrade

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGMB) — If you previously received an error message while trying to track your stimulus payment through the IRS website, you may want to check again.

On Sunday, the IRS announced it had made significant upgrades to the web tool, “Get My Payment.”

“We encourage people to check back in and visit Get My Payment,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “These enhancements will help many taxpayers.”

Rettig said the upgrades will allow more people to add their direct deposit information.

Users should have the following information readily available when accessing the Get My Payment tool:

  • Social security number
  • Date of birth
  • Mailing address used on your tax return
  • Your gross income from either your 2018 or 2019 return
  • Amount refunded or owed from that tax year
  • Your bank account and routing numbers

Since the web portal went live on April 15, some people reported having difficulty with the site, either by receiving an error message or the inability to add direct deposit information.

If you plan to recheck the Get My Payment tool, you’ll need to act fast. Once your stimulus payment is scheduled for mail delivery, it will be too late to update your online information.

