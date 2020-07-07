Tracking the Tropics Week 6: Storm surge, contraflow, and the buoy network

National News

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

(WNCN) — Ever wonder how a major city on the coast gets everyone out when a hurricane is coming?

WGNO meteorologist Scot Pilie dives into contraflow and storm surge — often the greatest threat to life and property from a tropical storm or hurricane.

Also, WAVY meteorologist Jeff Edmondson talks about how a network of buoys surrounding the United States keeps us safe during hurricane season.

Join CBS 17 meteorologist Brian Hutton Jr., along with Pilie and Edmondson for episode six of Tracking the Tropics.

About storm surge

Storm surge is an abnormal rise of water generated by a storm, over and above the predicted astronomical tides.

Storm surge should not be confused with storm tide, which is defined as the water level rise due to the combination of storm surge and the astronomical tide.

This rise in water level can cause extreme flooding in coastal areas particularly when storm surge coincides with normal high tide, resulting in storm tides reaching up to 20 feet or more in some cases.

In the past, large death tolls have resulted from the rise of the ocean associated with many of the major hurricanes that have made landfall.

Hurricane Katrina in 2005 is a prime example of the damage and devastation that can be caused by surge. At least 1500 persons lost their lives during Katrina and many of those deaths occurred directly, or indirectly, as a result of storm surge.

What about contraflow?

Contraflow is when vehicles travel in the opposite direction of a lane’s normal traffic flow.

This occurs during an event like a hurricane evacuation, when all traffic lanes move toward inland safety and away from the Gulf Coast.

A hurricane evacuation lane is an extra-wide shoulder that is converted into an active thru lane in order to increase capacity during an emergency.

A short explanation on the buoy network

Wind, wave, and other marine data collected by the NOAA are detected by moored buoys in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

Parameters reported by the buoys include air temperature and pressure, wind speed and direction, wind gust, and sea surface temperature.

The buoys also report wave data, usually including wave height, wave period, and wave spectra.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/7"

Tuesday's Forecast: Prepare for overnight storms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday's Forecast: Prepare for overnight storms"

NDC JULY 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 7"

Larks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Larks"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Mandan Chiefs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Chiefs"

DAPL shutdown means a win for Standing Rock Sioux Tribe

Thumbnail for the video titled "DAPL shutdown means a win for Standing Rock Sioux Tribe"

Metros Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Metros Baseball"

DJGA Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "DJGA Golf"

Monday, July 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, July 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Minot Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Fire"

Why Do You Wear a Mask?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why Do You Wear a Mask?"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/6"

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Uffda Booth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uffda Booth"

Water Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Testing"

Water Intake

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Intake"

Outdoor Seating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Outdoor Seating"

Tom's #OneMinuteForecast 7/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom's #OneMinuteForecast 7/6"

Indoor Seating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Indoor Seating"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss