Tracking the wildfire smoke? Here are some data and live video resources

If you’re fascinated by the fact the West Coast wildfire smoke has made its way across the ocean to Finland or that you can read and see the impact of smoky skies at hundreds of location, do we have a website for you.

The ND Department of Environmental Quality has been getting frequent questions about the air quality in North Dakota related to the West Coast fires.

And numerous articles have circulated with links to various data maps charted by various organizations showing the air quality in various locations.

On their Facebook page, the Department of Environmental Quality recommends people visit AirNow at https://www.airnow.gov.

The site provides current air quality levels for any city or zip code, like many other sites.

But this one also has links to dozens of webcams where you can see for yourself how the air and skies have been affected by the ongoing blazes.

You can also access hundreds of sensors placed throughout the wildfire areas and many locations around the county to get detailed data views of the fires and air quality in each sensor’s region.

There’s also an app version of the website, so you can track how things are going no matter where you are.

The AirNow website was developed by the Environmental Protection Agency in cooperation with numerous state health and environmental agencies.

