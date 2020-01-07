Traveling this January? Experts say chasing sunshine and warmer temperatures now could save you money

The holidays are over and if you made it to 2020 debt-free… travel should be on your mind if you want to take advantage of deep discounts.

In today’s consumer watch, a look at the top destinations this month, and why experts say your wallet will be happy, too.

Escaping the winter blues — that’s what a lot of us will be doing this season.

According to TripAdvisor, people traveling in January will see major deals and steals.

“January is a great month to travel and that’s often because there’s fewer crowds and more affordable pricing,” said Elizabeth Monahan, TripAdvisor/ Communications Manager.

According to TripAdvisor’s survey, the top five destinations for January show that most of us are chasing warmer temperatures.

That’s based on TripAdvisor’s flight data based on average domestic roundtrip economy fares for one person.

Sin City is at the top of the list. A roundtrip flight to Las Vegas in January will cost you an average of $211.

“It’s certainly a popular destination for New Year’s Eve and of course people looking to kick off the year maybe get a few extra bucks in their pocket to enjoy the casino,” said Monahan.

Meanwhile, three Florida cities also made the list.

Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

TripAdvisor says round-trip airfare to all three Florida destinations average under $250.

Honolulu took fifth spot in the survey, with round-trip airfare averaging about $507.

“It won’t be as crowded. Many folks already maxed out their budget over the December holiday time frame, so you can really take advantage of beaches and dining and everything Honolulu has to offer,” said Monahan.

