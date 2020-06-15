Treasury withholding $679M in virus relief funds for tribes

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2013, file photo, just cut stacks of $100 bills make their way down the line at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing Western Currency Facility in Fort Worth, Texas. Big U.S. companies have been piling up cash for years, but have spent little of it on buying equipment and raising wages and other things to grow the economy. Republicans say they know how to fix this: Give companies even more money by cutting their taxes. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department is withholding $679 million in coronavirus relief funding for tribes as a challenge over the agency’s distribution method makes its way through court.

A Kansas tribe has argued it was shortchanged because the Treasury Department relied on federal population data, rather than the tribe’s own enrollment figures.

The Treasury Department says the money it’s holding back will cover the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation if the tribe wins its case and any other tribes that might raise challenges.

The Treasury says it has distributed the rest of the $8 billion set aside for tribes. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Back in Business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Back in Business"

Court Ruling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Court Ruling"

Williston Radar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Radar"

Quit Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quit Week"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/15"

Monday's forecast: a break from the storms and wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's forecast: a break from the storms and wind"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/15"

Minot Invitational

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Invitational"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

Plays of the week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plays of the week"

Robert One Minute 6-14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-14"

Cody Holte Memorial Walk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cody Holte Memorial Walk"

Sports City closes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sports City closes"

Truck crashes into Bismarck business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Truck crashes into Bismarck business"

COVID-19 Update 6-14

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Update 6-14"

Minot Invitational

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Invitational"

Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament"

Minot invitational early highlights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot invitational early highlights"

Atlanta Police Chief Resigns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Atlanta Police Chief Resigns"

Robert One Minute 6-13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-13"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge