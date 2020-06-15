Treasury withholding $679M in virus relief funds for tribes

FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2013, file photo, just cut stacks of $100 bills make their way down the line at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing Western Currency Facility in Fort Worth, Texas. Big U.S. companies have been piling up cash for years, but have spent little of it on buying equipment and raising wages and other things to grow the economy. Republicans say they know how to fix this: Give companies even more money by cutting their taxes. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department is withholding $679 million in coronavirus relief funding for tribes as a challenge over the agency’s distribution method makes its way through court.

A Kansas tribe has argued it was shortchanged because the Treasury Department relied on federal population data, rather than the tribe’s own enrollment figures.

The Treasury Department says the money it’s holding back will cover the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation if the tribe wins its case and any other tribes that might raise challenges.

The Treasury says it has distributed the rest of the $8 billion set aside for tribes.