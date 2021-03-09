Troopers want to stop issuing envelopes with traffic tickets

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol wants the Legislature to change a rule that requires law enforcement to provide a pre-addressed envelope with every traffic citation. The Patrol says the practice is a waste of money and an unneeded hassle for law enforcement because most people pay online, in person, or by phone. Troopers argue that law enforcement agencies should only provide an envelope if requested. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it issued about 70,000 traffic tickets in 2020. The Senate overwhelmingly passed the legislation removing the envelope requirement in January. The House is expected to endorse it later this week.

