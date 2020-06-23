Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6

Tropical storm moves away from Gulf Stream, soon to weaken

National News
Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Dolly began moving away from warm Gulf Stream waters over the northern Atlantic on Tuesday and is expected to dissipate at midweek.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Dolly has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) but was expected to weaken during the coming day as it moves over colder waters.

The storm, which formed earlier Tuesday, is expected to become a post-tropical storm on Wednesday and then become a remnant low, forecasters said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Dolly was centered about 605 miles (975 kilometers) southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland, and it was moving east-northeast at 12 mph (19 kph). It did not pose a threat to any land.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Missionary Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missionary Project"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/23"

Tuesday forecast: Mostly sunny and warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday forecast: Mostly sunny and warmer"

Junior Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Junior Golf"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

The Need for Food

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Need for Food"

Renville County Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Renville County Baseball"

Bismarck Senators Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Senators Baseball"

Minot Water Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Water Update"

Saltwater Dispute

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saltwater Dispute"

Fireworks Ban

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fireworks Ban"

Monday, June 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, June 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Learning to Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Learning to Drive"

Pollinators & Drought

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pollinators & Drought"

What to Grow

Thumbnail for the video titled "What to Grow"

Sister Thomas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sister Thomas"

New Medora Attraction

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Medora Attraction"

Bismarck Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Testing"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss