True story: A squirrel stopped a woman for help with its injured baby

National News
Posted: / Updated:

(CBS News) — The Pulaski Police Department in Virginia shared a story that you have to see to believe — and luckily, it was caught on camera. A woman walking on a park trail noticed a squirrel was following her. What happened next led her to call the police. 

Tia Powell was in Kiwanis Park when she was “approached by a squirrel,” the police department wrote on Facebook. “The squirrel stood in her way on the trail.” Powell realized the squirrel wasn’t going to harm her — and it was also not going to leave her alone.

She followed the creature down the trail, where it showed her a baby squirrel with an injured leg. Powell wasn’t sure she could help, but when she began walking away, “the squirrel followed her again and actually tugged her pant leg!” the police department’s post continued. 

“Powell then realized that a cat was attempting to attack momma and baby squirrel.” That prompted her to call a friend and the police department, the post says. Officers arrived and found Powell sitting on the ground with both squirrels. She and her friend, Jasmine Brown, were able to get the squirrels back into the tree.

The police department commended Powell, whom they dubbed “The Squirrel Whisperer,” for following her instincts and trusting that something was wrong. Police noted that multiple “rehabbers” were also called, but they were unable to transport the baby squirrel. But thanks to Powell and her friend, both animals were kept safe. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-25-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-25-19"

High School Volleyball Sept. 24

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Sept. 24"

High School Soccer Sept. 24

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Soccer Sept. 24"

High School Tennis Sept. 24

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Tennis Sept. 24"

HH Germans

Thumbnail for the video titled "HH Germans"

Electronic Pull Tabs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Electronic Pull Tabs"

Hannah Herbel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hannah Herbel"

Beulah Miners Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah Miners Volleyball"

Tuesday, September 24th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening One Minute Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, September 24th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening One Minute Forecast - Dave Holder"

Crossing Guards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crossing Guards"

Flu

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flu"

Hearing loss

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hearing loss"

Parenting Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parenting Class"

The Monarch Butterfly

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Monarch Butterfly"

Hostfest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hostfest"

Sober Living

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sober Living"

Williams Co

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williams Co"

Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/24"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss