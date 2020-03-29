Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Trump administration designates firearms industry as ‘critical’ infrastructure

National News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — A gun rights group is cheering the Trump administration’s designation of the firearms industry, including retailers, as part of the nation’s critical infrastructure during the coronavirus emergency.

The designation by the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is advisory. The agency notes that the designation does not override determinations by individual jurisdictions of what they consider critical infrastructure sectors.

The firearms industry was not part of the federal agency’s original list of critical infrastructure issued just over a week ago. The designation in an update released Saturday follows a brewing legal battle between gun rights groups and California officials.ADVERTISEMENT

The group Gun Owners of America says in a statement Saturday that it is encouraged that the Trump administration is not ignoring what it calls “the ability to protect yourself” during the emergency stemming from the pandemic.

Gun rights groups filed suit last Friday after the Los Angeles County sheriff closed gun stores in the wake of California Gov. Gavin Newsom saying that each of the state’s 58 counties could decide for themselves whether to list firearms dealers as nonessential businesses that should be subject to closure while the state seeks to limit the spread of the virus.

The lawsuit claims that the designation violates the Second Amendment, but officials cite a public health issue.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Swimming"

Nurse Tests Positive Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurse Tests Positive Update"

Price Gauging

Thumbnail for the video titled "Price Gauging"

N95 Local Need

Thumbnail for the video titled "N95 Local Need"

RW: Delores Castle

Thumbnail for the video titled "RW: Delores Castle"

Governor Burgum's Saturday Press Briefing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Burgum's Saturday Press Briefing"

Robert one minute 3-28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert one minute 3-28"

Stuffed Animals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stuffed Animals"

Books and Bracelets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Books and Bracelets"

Yoga

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yoga"

5 minute test

Thumbnail for the video titled "5 minute test"

Jaxon Duttenhefer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jaxon Duttenhefer"

Mr. Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mr. Basketball"

2 New Exec Orders

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 New Exec Orders"

Music at CHI

Thumbnail for the video titled "Music at CHI"

Pebble Creek

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pebble Creek"

Telemedicine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Telemedicine"

Telehealth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Telehealth"

Overpayment Scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overpayment Scam"

Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hockey"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge