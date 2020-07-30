Trump administration easing more Obama-era oil and gas rules

FILE In this April 21, 2020 file photo, a pumpjack is pictured as the sun sets in Oklahoma City. Google says it won’t build custom artificial intelligence tools for speeding up oil and gas extraction, taking an environmental stance that distinguishes it from cloud computing rivals Microsoft and Amazon. The announcement followed a Greenpeace report on Tuesday, May 19, that documents how the three tech giants are using AI and computing power to help oil companies find and access oil and gas deposits in the U.S. and around the world. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki File)

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Trump administration is seeking to ease more rules for oil and gas drilling that were adopted under the Obama administration.

The latest changes are projected to save energy companies more than $130 million over the next decade.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management proposal would streamline requirements for measuring and reporting oil and gas produced from federal lands.

Critics say the measure backtracks on rules meant to ensure companies drill responsibly and that the public gets paid for energy extracted from public lands.

Drilling in the U.S. slowed dramatically when the coronavirus pandemic caused demand for fuel to drop, but is beginning to rebound.