Trump and defense chief at odds over deploying troops amid protests

National News

by: CBS News

Posted: / Updated:

Protests are continuing across the United States – and worldwide – more than a week after the death of George Floyd. Demonstrations on Tuesday were largely peaceful, with occasional but less intense clashes between protesters and law enforcement.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Wednesday he opposes invoking the centuries-old Insurrection Act to deploy active-duty troops to states to quell protests. His stance directly contradicts President Trump, who threatened on Monday to send the military to states that are unable to “dominate the streets” in response to large demonstrations.

Overnight curfews aimed at containing violence and looting are in effect this week in cities across the country. 

Protestors hold up hands with red paint as people gather to demonstrate the death of George Floyd on the East Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on June 3, 2020, in Washington, D.C.MANDEL NGAN/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

