Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 9

Trump campaign is selling ‘Baby Lives Matter’ onesies

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Trump Campaign)

President Trump’s campaign is raising money by selling onesies with the message “Baby Lives Matter” written in the same style as the “Black Lives Matter” logo.

The “limited edition” items are listed prominently under “featured products” on the campaign website and retail for $18.

The slogan was designed to emphasize the president’s anti-abortion stance, and were first made available around the time of the March for Life in January, a spokesperson told CNN.

Trump joined the thousands of anti-abortion protesters from around the country who converged on the National Mall – it was the first time a sitting president had attended the event.

The campaign spokesperson declined to comment further on the sale of the items.

Black Lives Matter has been a ubiquitous message since George Floyd died after a white police officer in Minnesota knelt on his neck. People across the country have taken to the streets to protest police brutality and the systemic racism and inequality that African Americans face in the United States.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Friday, June 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, June 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Renville County Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Renville County Baseball"

Dennis Sentencing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dennis Sentencing"

Project Renew

Thumbnail for the video titled "Project Renew"

Bike Shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bike Shortage"

Lillian's Renovation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lillian's Renovation"

ATV Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "ATV Safety"

Police Reform

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Reform"

Time Outdoors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Time Outdoors"

Couple Reunited

Thumbnail for the video titled "Couple Reunited"

Signs of Positivity

Thumbnail for the video titled "Signs of Positivity"

Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/12"

Prepare for a windy and hot weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare for a windy and hot weekend"

FURRY FRIDAY 6-12

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIDAY 6-12"

Life Hacks: Coke

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life Hacks: Coke"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Mandan Flickertails Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Flickertails Baseball"

Bismarck Larks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks Baseball"

Thursday, June 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, June 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Care19 Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Care19 Update"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge