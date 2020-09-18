Trump: COVID-19 vaccinations for every American by April

US President Donald Trump holds a press conference, alongside Army Gen. Gustave Perna (L), who is leading Operation Warp Speed, in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, September 18, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(KRON) — President Donald Trump on Friday said widespread COVID-19 vaccinations will be available in April 2021.

During a live press conference from the White House, Trump said distribution will begin within 24 hours after a vaccine is approved, and “massive amounts” will be delivered by the military.

He said these estimates are based on the manufacturing, which is “in process, immediately, right now.”

“In a short time we’ll have a safe and effective vaccine,” Trump said, adding that the military will help speed the distribution process.