Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Trump: COVID-19 vaccinations for every American by April

National News

by: KRON4 News

Posted: / Updated:

US President Donald Trump holds a press conference, alongside Army Gen. Gustave Perna (L), who is leading Operation Warp Speed, in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, September 18, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(KRON) — President Donald Trump on Friday said widespread COVID-19 vaccinations will be available in April 2021.

During a live press conference from the White House, Trump said distribution will begin within 24 hours after a vaccine is approved, and “massive amounts” will be delivered by the military.

He said these estimates are based on the manufacturing, which is “in process, immediately, right now.”

“In a short time we’ll have a safe and effective vaccine,” Trump said, adding that the military will help speed the distribution process.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/18

Epidemiologist & Coronavirus Response

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/18

Friday's Forecast: Increasing haze & warm temperatures

Road to Recovery: Helping the helpless

FURRY FRI SEPT 18

NDC SEPT 18

WDA Boy's Soccer

Class B Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

WDA Boy's Tennis

Velva Football

Project FindSafe

YHF

Kids of Incarcerated Parents

Jail Population

Thursday, September 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Lemonade Stand

Park Vandalism

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/17

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss