Trump is “seriously” considering a 2024 bid for president

National News

by: CBS News

Posted: / Updated:

US President Donald Trump looks on after delivering an update on “Operation Warp Speed” in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC on November 13, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

President Trump is “seriously” considering a 2024 bid for president and has “100%” mentioned it in conversations with his top advisers in recent days, a Trump campaign senior adviser and a Trump ally told CBS News.  

CBS News previously reported that while no decisions have been made, Trump advisers have been actively working to keep the president’s options open as they begin to plan his political future. However, the president plans to exhaust his legal options before any decisions are made. 

Republican Senator Kevin Cramer called Mr. Trump last week to convey his support for the president’s efforts to contest the election results, as first reported by Politico. An official close to Cramer said that Mr. Trump told the North Dakota lawmaker, “If this doesn’t work out, I’ll just run again in four years.” 

Despite these private comments, Mr. Trump has publicly refused to concede the election. He has repeatedly cast doubts about the legitimacy of the contest, even as his administration officials have called this the most secure election in history. The president has even claimed that he won the election, though President-elect Joe Biden has been projected to win 306 electoral votes to Mr. Trump’s 232. Most Republican lawmakers have also declined to acknowledge Mr. Biden’s victory.

Mr. Trump’s campaign has launched several lawsuits in critical states which supported Mr. Biden, although the majority of these lawsuits have so far been unsuccessful. The federal agency which oversees the presidential transition, the General Services Administration, has yet to formally kickstart the transition process. This has not stopped Mr. Biden from beginning the transition without federal support.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

After the Whistle: Linton-HMB State Championship

After the Whistle: Langdon-Edmore-Munich State Championship

ATW: Class AA Championship Wrap Up

ATW: Class AAA Championship Wrap Up

Tuesday's Forecast: The warming trend continues

Black Friday Shopping

NDC NOV 17

Dickinson Trinity Volleyball

Our Redeemer's Volleyball

Legislators Ask for Change

Let them play protest

Public Health on Mask Mandate

COVID-19 Beyond the Numbers: SD Nurse--'The ones that stick out are those who still don’t believe the virus is real.'

Dr. Wendell Hoffman

Hoffman 2

KX Convo: Kelly Armstrong

Halls Apartments

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/16

Smooth Operator

Road Open

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss