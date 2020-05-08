Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Trump joins World War II veterans at V-E Day ceremony

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit the World War II Memorial to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, Friday, May 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seven World War II veterans, ages 96 to 100, joined President Donald Trump at a wreath-laying ceremony Friday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of the war in Europe. The veterans had hoped to mark the occasion in Moscow, but that idea was dashed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump arrived at the memorial on a blustery Friday morning in the nation’s capital, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump. They participated in the wreath laying and toured the memorial, stopping briefly in front of a wall etched with the phrase: “Here we mark the price of freedom.”

White House officials described the veterans as “choosing nation over self” by joining Trump at the World War II Memorial ceremony.

“These heroes are living testaments to the American spirit of perseverance and victory, especially in the midst of dark days,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said.

Among the veterans set to join Trump was Gregory Melikian, 97, of Phoenix, who sent the coded message to the world that the Germans had unconditionally surrendered.

Others expected in Washington included participants in the D-Day invasion that turned the tide in the war: Steven Melnikoff, 100, of Cockeysville, Maryland; Guy Whidden, 97, of Braddock Heights, Maryland; and Harold Angle, 97, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

Donald Halverson, 97, of Minnesota, fought in some of the war’s fiercest fighting in Italy. John Coates, 96, of Maryland, fought in the Battle of the Bulge. Jack Myers, 97, of Hagerstown, Maryland, was part of a unit that liberated the Dachau concentration camp.

Timothy Davis, director of the Greatest Generations Foundation, which helps veterans return to the countries where they fought, said the U.S. soldiers were originally scheduled to travel to Moscow for a commemoration event. He said that with international travel out of the question during the pandemic, the veterans talked to him about trying to commemorate the day in Washington.

“Of course, we presented to them the risk we are facing,” Davis said. “They said, ‘It doesn’t matter, Tim,'” and asked him to press ahead, saying they viewed the commemoration as “a blessing to all who fought, died and served in World War II.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/8"

Prepare for a Winter-like weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare for a Winter-like weekend"

special ed teach

Thumbnail for the video titled "special ed teach"

Hettinger Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger Track"

Casino Reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Casino Reopening"

Standing Rock Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standing Rock Testing"

Irving Donation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Irving Donation"

Elective Procedures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elective Procedures"

Mothers Day Prep at Mohall Flower

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mothers Day Prep at Mohall Flower"

Day of Prayer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Day of Prayer"

Indian Hills Resort

Thumbnail for the video titled "Indian Hills Resort"

Thursday, May 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, May 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Blu on Broadway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blu on Broadway"

New Playground Oak Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Playground Oak Park"

NDHSCA Award

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSCA Award"

St. Mary's Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Baseball"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/7"

Mother's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother's Day"

Coal Creek to Close

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coal Creek to Close"

New Business Planning

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Business Planning"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge