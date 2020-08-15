Trump orders TikTok to sell U.S. assets within 90 days

FILE – This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York. President Donald Trump will order China’s ByteDance to sell its hit video app TikTok because of national-security concerns, according to reports published Friday, July 31, 2020. “We are looking at TikTok,” Trump told reporters Friday at the White House. “We may be banning TikTok.” (AP Photo/File)

President Donald Trump has ordered the social media app TikTok to sell its US assets within 90 days.

This is the latest in a rift between Trump and TikTok, after he declared last month that he will ban the app.

Trump issued an executive order calling TikTok’s parent company to divest. In the order, Trump says that TikTok is a threat to national security.

TikTok has scrambled to keep its American presence alive, and has previously threatened to take legal action.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has emerged as a potential buyer for the platform.