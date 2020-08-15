Trump orders TikTok to sell U.S. assets within 90 days

President Donald Trump has ordered the social media app TikTok to sell its US assets within 90 days.
This is the latest in a rift between Trump and TikTok, after he declared last month that he will ban the app.
Trump issued an executive order calling TikTok’s parent company to divest. In the order, Trump says that TikTok is a threat to national security.
TikTok has scrambled to keep its American presence alive, and has previously threatened to take legal action.
Meanwhile, Microsoft has emerged as a potential buyer for the platform.