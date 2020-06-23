Trump says anyone who vandalizes, destroys a monument could face up to 10 years in prison

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) — President Donald Trump is cracking down on protesters damaging monuments with a threat of up to 10 years in prison.

“I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent,” Trump said in a Tuesday morning tweet.

The president said the action takes effect immediately and can be applied retroactively. It is unclear what exactly the statute of limitations would be in this case.

“There will be no exceptions!” Trump said.

This change comes as monuments to the Confederacy, as well as to Christopher Columbus and other figures, face renewed scrutiny as protests against racial discrimination erupt around the world.

