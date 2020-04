President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — President Donald Trump announced Thursday that student loan payments have been waived for six months amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump said the waive could be extended after the six-month period.

“We’ll discuss it after that,” he said. “It may go further.”

More details to come.