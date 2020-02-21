Trump signals he’s prepared to give farmers more federal aid

National News
Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump signaled Friday that he’s prepared to tap federal coffers again to help farmers suffering from the tariff fights that he initiated.

The Trump administration over the past two years has committed to providing farmers with $27 billion in assistance. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has said that a third year of financial assistance would not be necessary since China had committed to increasing its agriculture purchases under a Phase 1 trade deal.

But China’s economy is being rocked by the new virus that has infected more than 75,000 people and forced many businesses and factories to temporarily close. Administration officials have floated the possibility in recent weeks that the new coronavirus may delay some of the anticipated purchases by China. Meanwhile, data from the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts shows an uptick in farm bankruptcies last year, 595, versus 498 the year before.

Typing in all capital letters, Trump tweeted that if “our formally targeted farmers need additional aid until such times as the trade deals with China, Mexico, Canada and others fully kick in, that aid will be provided by the federal government, paid for out of the massive tariff money coming into the USA!.”

Trump’s claim that tariff money is coming into the U.S. is inaccurate. Tariffs are paid by American companies, which usually pass the cost on to consumers through higher prices.

Trump’s comments come after the Washington Post reported that the Department of Agriculture’s chief economist, Robert Johansson, projected that agricultural exports to China would reach roughly $14 billion in the fiscal year that ends Sept. 30, only a $4 billion increase from one year ago. The Wall Street Journal also reported Perdue’s comments that his department isn’t planning for another round of financial aid unless there is an unexpected disruption in global trade.

The low projection from the Agriculture Department economist contrasted with the administration’s description of the Phase 1 trade deal. Under the deal, China is supposed to buy $40 billion in U.S. agricultural products a year — a wildly ambitious goal considering that it’s never bought more than $26 billion a year and that during the trade war it has redirected some of its farm purchases to other exporting countries.

Trump has raised expectations for farmers going into the election year, telling them at his campaign rallies that they will need to buy bigger tractors to meet the coming demand for their corn, soybeans, beef and pork. Farmers could play a key role in the coming presidential elections in states such as Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Michigan.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/21"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/21"

Friday Forecast: Another sunny day with even warmer highs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Forecast: Another sunny day with even warmer highs"

FURRY FRIDAY: MEET BOULDER THE CAT

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIDAY: MEET BOULDER THE CAT"

Skull Breaker Challenge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Skull Breaker Challenge"

Bismarck Double Stabbing Noon Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Double Stabbing Noon Update"

Custer Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Custer Park"

Fight over Mineral Rights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fight over Mineral Rights"

New Theater

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Theater"

FEMA Map Appeal

Thumbnail for the video titled "FEMA Map Appeal"

Security Scare

Thumbnail for the video titled "Security Scare"

Thursday, February 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, February 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Books

Thumbnail for the video titled "Books"

Boy Scouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy Scouts"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/20"

Petty Theft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Petty Theft"

MAFB B-52s

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAFB B-52s"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/20"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/20"

Thursday Forecast: Sunny and much warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Sunny and much warmer"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge