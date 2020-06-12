Live Now
Trump suggests limiting choke holds by police

FILE – In this June 1, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Less than five months before voters will decide his fate, Trump is confronting a vastly different political reality than he once envisioned. The president, West Wing advisers and campaign aides have grown increasingly concerned about his reelection chances as they’ve watched Trump’s standing take a pummeling first on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and now during a nationwide wave of protests against racial injustice. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he’d like to see an end to the police use of choke holds, except in limited circumstances.

Trump made the comments in an interview with Fox News Channel that aired Friday.

Trump said he doesn’t like choke holds and thinks that, “generally speaking” the practice “should be ended.”

But Trump also talked at length about a scenario in which a police officer is alone and fighting one-on-one and might need to use the tactic.

The White House has been working to craft an executive order on policing in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in police custody, which has sparked protests across the nation and around the world demanding justice and racial equality.

Congress also has been working to craft legislation in response.

