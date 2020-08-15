Trump supporters attempt world record boat parade near Clearwater Beach

National News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Supporters of President Donald Trump attempted to break the record for largest boat parade Saturday in Pinellas County.

More than 1,181 Trump supporters were expected Saturday morning, the organizing website states. That would break the Guinness World Record for largest boat parade, which was 1,180 in Malaysia on Sept. 13, 2014.

While Guinness still cites the 2014 gathering in Malaysia in its record book, an organizer of a ‘Trumptilla’ in South Carolina in July said over 3,000 vessels participated in their pro-Trump parade.

Saturday’s attempt at the record organized in the Gulf just north of Pier 60 on Clearwater Beach at 10 a.m. The official boat count took place at the Welch Causeway Bridge in Madiera Beach.

No official count has been announced.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Dacotah Speedway

Linton-HMB Football Co-Op

Northwoods League

School/Health Unit Partnership

Fuel the Fight Night at Sabre Dogs

31st Open

Umary Athletics

Friday, August 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Designer Genes/Ethan Mueller Story

Nursing Home Takes COVID Patients

Apartment Thefts

Task Force Update

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Oil and Gas Report

Recidivism Rate at State Pen

PSG

Measure 3

Park Passes

HL Construction

Kirkwood Mall

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss