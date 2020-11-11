Trump wins Alaska’s 3 electoral votes

(AP) — President Donald Trump has won the state of Alaska.

The Republican nominee was awarded the state’s three electoral votes, pushing his Electoral College tally to 217.

His Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, was declared the winner of the presidential election on Nov. 7 after flipping Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. Trump won those states in 2016.

Biden has 290 electoral votes.

The Associated Press has not called Georgia and North Carolina in the presidential race.

Control of the Senate won’t be decided until the new year after Republicans won a seat in Alaska on Wednesday. Incumbent Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan defeated Al Gross, an independent running as a Democrat. Neither party can lock the Senate majority until January runoffs in Georgia.

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON:

Joe Biden has marked Veterans Day with a visit to the Korean War Memorial in Philadelphia.

The president-elect made a brief foray out with his wife, Jill, to the memorial, where he laid a wreath.

Biden’s son Beau was a major in the Delaware Army National Guard and died in 2015 of brain cancer. Biden often spoke emotionally of his son’s service on the campaign trail.

Jill Biden made military spouses and families one of her signature issues when Biden served as Barack Obama’s vice president, and aides say that may be one of her focal points as first lady.

Biden otherwise is spending his Wednesday in private briefings with his transition team.

___

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called Donald Trump the “previous president” of the United States and said it was “refreshing” to talk to President-elect Joe Biden.

Johnson has had a warm relationship with Trump. He congratulated Biden on his election victory in a phone call on Tuesday.

Johnson told British lawmakers on Wednesday that he and Biden discussed plans to “stick up for NATO and to work together in the fight against climate change” — issues on which Trump and the British leader have starkly different views.

Johnson says it was “refreshing” to have that conversation and he looks forward to “many more.”

He says he has had “a good relationship with the previous president” and it’s “the duty of all prime ministers to have a good relationship with the White House.” But he says he was “delighted to find the many areas in which the incoming Biden-Harris administration is able to make common cause with” British lawmakers.