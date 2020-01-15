Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

TSA: New record for guns caught at airports

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:
TSA-lines-jpg_20160613230401-159532

The Transportation Security Administration says it took a record-high number of guns at airport checkpoints across the U.S. in 2019.

TSA officers found more than 4,400 guns in carry-on bags or on passengers.

That’s up five percent from 2018, and 87 percent of them were loaded.

The TSA administrator says the increase is troubling. He said most importantly — guns should be unloaded.

They should be packed in a hard-sided locked case and taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared and checked.

The top five airports TSA officers found guns at in 2019 were Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, Dallas/Fort Worth International, Denver International, George Bush Intercontinental and Phoenix Sky Harbor International.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Konner Stordalen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Konner Stordalen"

Legacy Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Wrestling"

Wednesday, January 15th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, January 15th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Wilton-Wing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilton-Wing"

Minot Residents

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Residents"

Capt. Klug

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capt. Klug"

Rural Grocers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Grocers"

Soil Moisture

Thumbnail for the video titled "Soil Moisture"

Kombucha

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kombucha"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/15"

Cold Weather/Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold Weather/Businesses"

#OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader 1/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "#OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader 1/15"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/15"

Homes for Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homes for Hope"

Arctic Cold With A Short-Lived Warm Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arctic Cold With A Short-Lived Warm Up"

Australian bushfires

Thumbnail for the video titled "Australian bushfires"

The Children's Blizzard

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Children's Blizzard"

Jamestown Mandan Jan. 14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jamestown Mandan Jan. 14"

Mandan Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Hockey"

Class B Boys Basketball - Jan. 14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Boys Basketball - Jan. 14"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge