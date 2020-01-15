TSA: New record for guns caught at airports

The Transportation Security Administration says it took a record-high number of guns at airport checkpoints across the U.S. in 2019.

TSA officers found more than 4,400 guns in carry-on bags or on passengers.

That’s up five percent from 2018, and 87 percent of them were loaded.

The TSA administrator says the increase is troubling. He said most importantly — guns should be unloaded.

They should be packed in a hard-sided locked case and taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared and checked.

The top five airports TSA officers found guns at in 2019 were Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, Dallas/Fort Worth International, Denver International, George Bush Intercontinental and Phoenix Sky Harbor International.