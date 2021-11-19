Turkey producers benefiting from higher prices this year

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Agriculture experts say Minnesota farmers who grow about 45 million turkeys annually will benefit from higher prices this year.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture says the price of turkeys has steadily increased as demand has risen following a year in which there were fewer family gatherings and restaurant traffic was down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Livestock marketing economist with the North Dakota State University Extension Service, Tim Petry, says the prices are the best producers have seen for a number of years.

And, while turkey prices are up 17 cents a pound from last year, Petry said consumers are still likely to find bargains as many stores sell turkeys below cost and markup other items that go along with a Thanksgiving meal.

