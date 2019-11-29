Turning drab reality into a vibrant alternate reality

Put an artist and an empty wall together and you open the door to some mindbending illustrations that have to be seen to be believed.

The website BeautyOfPlanetEarth.com has assembled a collection of amazing “perspective paintings” that turn blank walls and building sides into alternative images of reality.

By deftly using the power of perspective in the paintings, the images seem to come alive with depth, resulting in scenes that look incredible in photographs and leave you wanting to see the works in person and up close to see how it was all done.

You can check out a collection of 15 before and after scenes at the BeautyOfPlanetEarth.com website.

