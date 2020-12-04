Twitter could ban Trump after he leaves office

National News

by: Tristi Rodriguez and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Twitter could ban President Donald Trump from the social media platform after Inauguration Day, a Twitter spokesperson told Forbes Thursday.

The president’s ongoing spread of conspiracy theories and false claims has led Twitter to fact check and put warning labels on certain tweets.

President Trump is shielded by Twitter’s “World Leaders Policy”, which means the platform can leave up a tweet that breaks its rules so the public can view what their leaders are stating.

Under the policy, Trump was allowed to spread misinformation about issues like COVID-19 and the presidential election, and tweet violent threats, such as “when the looting starts, the shooting starts!” as he did back in June — without fear of punishment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

preparing for vaccine in ND

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/4

A warm and mostly sunny weekend ahead

FF DEC 4

NDC DEC 4

Williston Xmas Tree

Linton-HMB Girl's Basketball

Our Redeemer's Girl's Basketball

Minot Girl's Basketball

Mandan Boy's Basketball

CHI Got Robots

Serology Tests

Police Arrests

Hugs for Holidays

Quarantine Order Change

Driving Range

Heating Assistance

KX Convo: Michelle Tait

Thursday, December 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss