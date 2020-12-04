Twitter could ban Trump after Inauguration Day

National News

by: KRON4 News

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating in a video teleconference call with members of the military on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Twitter could ban President Donald Trump from the social media platform after Inauguration Day, a Twitter spokesperson told Forbes Thursday.

The president’s ongoing spread of conspiracy theories and false claims has led Twitter to fact check and put warning labels on certain tweets.

President Trump is shielded by Twitter’s “World Leaders Policy”, which means the platform can leave up a tweet that breaks its rules so the public can view what their leaders are stating.

Under the policy, Trump was allowed to spread misinformation about issues like COVID-19 and the presidential election, and tweet violent threats, such as “when the looting starts, the shooting starts!” as he did back in June — without fear of punishment.

