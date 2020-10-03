Coronavirus
Twitter: Posts that publicly hope for Trump’s death will be removed

FILE – This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. A tech-focused civil liberties group on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, sued to block President Donald Trump’s executive order that seeks to regulate social media, saying it violates the First Amendment and chills speech. Trump’s order, signed in late May, could allow more lawsuits against internet companies like Twitter and Facebook for what their users post, tweet and stream. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Twitter warned users Friday that it will immediately remove posts that publicly hope for President Donald Trump’s death after he tested positive for coronavirus.

The president was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday as a precaution.

After reports circulated that users would be suspended, the Twitter Communications team clarified that tweets would be removed, but it doesn’t mean users would automatically be suspended.

Moments before heading out, Trump shared a message to the public.

“I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support,” he said. “I’m going to Walter Reed Hospital. I think I’m doing very well.”

First Lady Melania Trump also tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

Trump says she is doing “very well”.

Joe Biden’s campaign is taking down its attack ads in the wake of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus infection.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

