The headquarters for the social media company Twitter is seen in San Francisco, on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Ever wanted to own a giant “@” sign planter sculpture? Or a statue of the Twitter bird? Well, this could be your chance – an online auction of items from the Twitter headquarters is set for next month.

The “Twitter Bird Statue” and “‘@’ Sculpture Planter” are two of the more intriguing items listed in the auction. But if you had your hopes up for talking AI robots or some other unexpected tech oddity, you may be disappointed.

Most of the other 265 items listed on the auction’s web page are a bit more conventional for what one might expect to find in the headquarters of a tech company, or any modern company for that matter.

Among the other items listed are:

About half a dozen Eames LCW Molded Plywood Lounge Chairs

Various high-end La Marzocco-brand espresso machines

Some conventional coffee makers and grinders

A wide variety of ovens, freezers, rotisseries and other restaurant-grade kitchen appliances

Numerous NEC laser projectors

Several 27-inch iMacs and Google Jamboard Digital Whiteboard displays

Dozens of Knoll Generation high-end office chairs

Sit-stand desks

If you’re still interested, bidding opens on Jan. 17, 2023, and will close the next day at 10 a.m. PT, according to the auction page. Although, it should be noted that the terms and conditions of the auction specify that only people representing businesses can bid, not consumers.

Last week, the city of San Francisco launched an investigation into allegations that Twitter had turned office space at its headquarters into makeshift “motel rooms” for employees. In response to news of an inspection at Twitter headquarters, CEO Elon Musk appeared to confirm in a tweet critical of San Francisco Mayor London Breed that the company had set up makeshift bedrooms.

“So city of SF attacks companies providing beds for tired employees instead of making sure kids are safe from fentanyl,” Musk tweeted. “Where are your priorities @LondonBreed!?”

In his tweet, Musk shared a link to a San Francisco Chronicle article describing reports of a 10-month-old boy who suffered an accidental fentanyl overdose while playing in one of the city’s parks.